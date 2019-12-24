President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages

President Donald Trump smiles during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages.

The measure also allows more American Indian tribes to participate in the programs.

The legislation was named after Esther Martinez, a traditional storyteller and language advocate from a New Mexico pueblo. Her family, tribal leaders and members of the state’s congressional delegation praised passage of the bill.

Dozens of tribes and associations across the country are currently sharing more than $11 million in grants for language preservation and immersion through the programs.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.