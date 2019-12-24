WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages.
The measure also allows more American Indian tribes to participate in the programs.
The legislation was named after Esther Martinez, a traditional storyteller and language advocate from a New Mexico pueblo. Her family, tribal leaders and members of the state’s congressional delegation praised passage of the bill.
Dozens of tribes and associations across the country are currently sharing more than $11 million in grants for language preservation and immersion through the programs.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Town crop dusted with holy water for Christmas
- Man accused of using fake money at Kettering business
- President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages
- Congressman: Senators running for president should be removed from impeachment proceedings
- Baby Archie takes over on Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card