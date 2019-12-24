Breaking News
President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump smiles during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages.

The measure also allows more American Indian tribes to participate in the programs.

The legislation was named after Esther Martinez, a traditional storyteller and language advocate from a New Mexico pueblo. Her family, tribal leaders and members of the state’s congressional delegation praised passage of the bill.

Dozens of tribes and associations across the country are currently sharing more than $11 million in grants for language preservation and immersion through the programs.

