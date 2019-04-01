President Trump orders border 'surge'

(NBC News) President Trump is escalating his border battle, announcing over the weekend plans to cut off aid to three Central American countries and threatening to close the border with Mexico altogether.

The White House is also reassigning hundreds of Customs and Border Patrol personnel to the border to deal with the highest number of migrant crossings in more than a decade.

Experts say if the president follows through with his threat to close the border, it could deal a huge blow to the U.S. economy.

Mr. Trump's plans to cut off aid to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras are being met with resistance from not only Democrats, but also members of his own party.

"At the end of the day do I think it's wise to rescind the aid? No, because I think that stabilizes those regimes to some degree," says Oklahoma's Rep. Tom Cole.

Democrats say they will fight the president's plan in Congress.

