President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

(WJW) – A member of the Norwegian Parliament has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
Christian Tybring-Gjedde submitted the nomination, according to FOX News.
Tybring-Gjedde said the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in his letter to the nomination committee.
“This agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.
Tybring-Gjedde has previously nominated President Trump for his meetings with North Korea.
