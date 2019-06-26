President secures benefits for Ohio veterans exposed to Agent Orange

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – President Trump signed legislation into law Wednesday that will help ensure veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War will receive the benefits they have earned.
Senator Sherrod Brown introduced the Senate companion legislation, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, earlier this year.
“Blue Water Navy veterans sacrificed so much, including their health, to serve our country,” said Brown. “These veterans served our nation honorably and have earned these benefits. We owe it to the sailors harmed by Agent Orange to meet our obligations. I’m glad the President singed this bill to give our veterans and their families the support and healthcare they deserve.”
A Blue Water Navy veteran is a veteran who served on a ship off the coast of Vietnam.
Agent Orange is a toxic herbicide widely used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War. It is now widely recognized as causing cancer and other illnesses.