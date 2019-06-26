President secures benefits for Ohio veterans exposed to Agent Orange

A warning sign stands in a field contaminated with dioxin near Danang airport, during a ceremony marking the start of a project to clean up dioxin left over from the Vietnam War, at a former U.S. military base in Danang, Vietnam Thursday Aug. 9, 2012. The sign reads; “Dioxin contamination zone – livestock, poultry and fishery operations not permitted”. The U.S. and Vietnam on Thursday launched a four-year joint effort to clean up dioxin leftover from Agent Orange that was mixed, stored and loaded onto planes at the former U.S. military base, which is now part of Danang’s airport. Dioxin can linger in soils and at the bottom of lakes and rivers for generations, entering the food supply through the fat of fish and other animals. (AP Photo/Maika Elan)

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – President Trump signed legislation into law Wednesday that will help ensure veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War will receive the benefits they have earned.

Senator Sherrod Brown introduced the Senate companion legislation, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, earlier this year.

“Blue Water Navy veterans sacrificed so much, including their health, to serve our country,” said Brown. “These veterans served our nation honorably and have earned these benefits. We owe it to the sailors harmed by Agent Orange to meet our obligations. I’m glad the President singed this bill to give our veterans and their families the support and healthcare they deserve.”

A Blue Water Navy veteran is a veteran who served on a ship off the coast of Vietnam.

Agent Orange is a toxic herbicide widely used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War. It is now widely recognized as causing cancer and other illnesses.