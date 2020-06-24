Pres. Trump welcomes Polish president to White House

File — In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 file photo U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaks next to Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, at the end of a joint press conference, in Warsaw, Poland. Trump and Duda will meet at the White House on June 24, four days ahead of a presidential election in Poland in which Duda, a conservative, is seeking reelection. The meeting is expected to give Duda a boost, and is seen by some as election interference. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski/file)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Donald Trump will be giving an image boost to Poland’s populist president, Andrzej Duda, by hosting him at the White House next week, just four days before Poland holds a presidential election in which Duda is fighting for a second term.

The White House says Trump will meet with Duda at the White House June 24 to discuss defense, trade, energy and telecommunications security. It will be the first visit of a foreign leader to Washington since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The meeting follows Trump’s announcement of plans to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany. Under the current plan, at least some of the German-based troops are expected to be shifted to Poland, and it is widely expected that Trump will announce more details with Duda by his side.

There could be no better photo opportunity for Duda back home in Poland, a country that is among the most pro-American societies in Europe. A NATO member on the alliance’s eastern frontier, Poland relies heavily on the United States — and the thousands of U.S. troops already there — to feel secure in a region where Russia has historically dominated its neighbors.

Russian incursions in past years in Georgia and Ukraine have heightened fears of Moscow’s renewed imperial ambitions, and all of the main political parties in Poland support having even more U.S. troops.

“This visit will give Duda a strong advantage during the last days of the campaign — days that are crucial,” said Igor Janke, the head of a conservative Warsaw-based think tank, the Freedom Institute. “Even if a liberal part of Polish elites don’t like Trump or laugh at him, he is still the president of the U.S., and is someone who can send troops here. And the security issue is an existential question in this country.”

The visit could also win Trump support with Polish-American voters in the U.S. presidential election in November. Numbering in the millions, they make up critical voting blocs in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Duda is polling ahead of 10 other presidential candidates in Poland’s June 28 election, with around 40% support. That is below the 50% required to win outright, however, and a runoff on July 12 is most likely going to be required between the two top vote winners.

Polls now suggest that the runoff will pit Duda against centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in an extremely close race.