Pres. Trump to hold briefing from the White House

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — President Donald Trump wants to dramatically expand aquaculture production in the United States, but a coalition of environmentalists believes his plan would be bad for the oceans, unnecessary for food security and difficult to implement.
Trump’s bid to grow fish farming is a product of his administration’s long-held vow to address the so-called “seafood deficit,” which refers to the fact that nine-tenths of the seafood Americans eat comes from overseas.
The seafood trade gap with other countries approached $17 billion in 2017. The president issued an executive order in May that promises broad changes to the way the U.S. regulates fish farming.
