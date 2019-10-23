Pres. Trump to deliver remarks on conflict in Turkey and Syria

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – President Donald Trump will be delivering a statement from The White House at 11 am regarding the conflict going on Turkey and Syria.

2 NEWS will stream the statement live on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.

