Pregnant woman shot, killed at her own baby shower, police say

U.S. and World

by: Aliza Chasan,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A pregnant mom was fatally shot in the face when she tried to break up a fight between two men at her own baby shower in New York, police said Sunday.

Shanice Young, 31, was a mother of four, sources told WPIX. She was expecting her fifth child, but it wasn’t immediately clear how far along she was in the pregnancy. At least two of her children were reportedly at the baby shower.

Officers found her unconscious and unresponsive early Sunday at the baby shower in Harlem, police said.

The fight Young tried to break up was between her ex and the man she was currently in a relationship with, sources said.

Police have not yet made any arrests. The NYPD has not released identifying information for the shooter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Middletown mother to be sentenced after pleading guilty to killing son

ICUs at Ohio children's hospitals filling up amid COVID surge and another virus's early peak

Charred home and car at site of deadly house fire in Akron

SKYFOX Deadly Akron house fire

Miamisburg Schools mask mandate goes into effect Monday

More News