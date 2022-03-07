(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot is rolling higher.
The Monday night drawing boasts a $90 million jackpot.
The cash option is $61.7 million.
No one hit the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing.
The numbers were 08-23-37-52-63 with a Powerball of 13.
Each Powerball ticket costs $2.
You or the computer can choose 5 numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls; then choose one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.
The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won.
A ticket in Connecticut won the last jackpot worth $185.3 million on Valentine’s Day.
See the numbers here when they are drawn Monday night at 11 p.m.