(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot keeps climbing after another drawing with no big winner Saturday night.

The jackpot has now reached $613 million with a $329 million cash option.

The winning numbers from Saturday night were 2, 18, 23, 27 and 47 with Powerball 15 and a 4X Power Play.

No one has been lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot in the new year.

The next drawing will be Monday at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2.

Want to learn more about the jackpot? The Powerball website has you covered. Additionally, you can learn about Mega Millions right here.