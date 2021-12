CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Someone could start 2022 a lot richer.

The Powerball jackpot has hit $416 million.

No one won on Christmas Day, so the next drawing is Monday night.

The prize has a cash option of $299.5 million dollars.

Saturday’s numbers were 27-29-45-55-58 with a Powerball of 2.

The drawing is at 10:59 p.m.