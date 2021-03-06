Portman, Senate Republicans introduce $650B COVID relief plan

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) was part of a group of 11 Republican Senators who introduced a $650 billion COVID-19 relief plan Friday as a substitute amendment to the $1.9 trillion plan.

The amendment was not adopted by a vote of 48 to 51.

According to a release, Portman was joined by U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Todd Young (R-IN), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in proposing the amendment.

“Regrettably, the $1.9 trillion bill that was sent to us by the House is largely a partisan wish list crammed with provisions that have nothing to do with responding to the coronavirus, either from a public health or economic perspective,” said the Senators in a joint statement.

The following are some of the provisions included in the substitute amendment: