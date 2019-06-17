Popular pasta sauce recalled due to possible contamination

(NBC) — The parent company for Ragu pasta sauce has issued a voluntary nationwide recall for some products.

According to a statement from Mizkan America, the affected product may contain bits of plastic.

The recall is for jars of chunky style tomato garlic and onion, 46 and 66 ounce jars, as well as old world style meat, 66 ounce jars, with certain production codes.

Recalled Ragu product (Photo: NBC)

Recalled Ragu product (Photo: NBC)

Recalled Ragu product (Photo: NBC)

Customers are asked to throw away any affected products.

No injuries have been reported from the recalled product.

Customers can call 1-800-328-7248 to receive a replacement jar.

