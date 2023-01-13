(WJW) – The “Popeyes meme kid” became a social media superstar after a video on Vine went viral in 2013.

Now, a decade later, college football player Dieunerst Collin is once again in the spotlight after landing a name, image and likeness deal with the chicken chain that started it all.

“We just went there to get food for the family,” Collin said, looking back on the iconic video where he gives a side-eye look to the camera while in line at Popeyes.

While his dad and brother were using the bathroom, Collin said he was standing in line to get some sweet tea when the person who recorded the video came in with some friends.

“I’m just standing there trying to get a drink, just a normal day, then he pulls out his phone and just starts recording. For me, I look at the camera and am thinking, “Are you recording behind me or are you recording in front of me?’ So as you can tell by the eyes, I’m just looking around, like, “Oh my God, who are you recording? Who are you recording?'” Collin said.

He said he noticed the video online with his mom a few days later.

Fast forward 10 years, the New Jersey native is now a freshman football player for Lake Erie College. He’s starting to make headlines after signing an NIL deal with Popeyes.

“I never thought that the internet would have this type of power,” Collin said. “As soon as I posted it, in less than 24 hours, Popeyes hits me up and says, ‘Hey, we want to work with you.'”

Hoping to start this year, Collin wants to be a pro football player after college and if not, a sports analyst.

“I just want to thank everyone for getting me here,” Collin said.

Watch the full interview in the video above.