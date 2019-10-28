Popeyes chicken sandwich returns Nov. 3

(CNN) – The wait is almost over! Popeyes’ fried chicken sandwich is returning Sunday, November 3.

The fast food chain had to stop selling the item just two weeks after it launched in August.

But Popeyes says the battered and breaded white meat filet, topped with pickles and mayo or spicy Cajun spread is here to stay!

The “extraordinary demand” the first time around was driven by a viral social media spat between competitors.

Specifically, Chick-fil-a, which sells a similar sandwich.

Popeyes is already taking a dig at them, relaunching the sandwich on a Sunday when Chick-fil-a is closed.

