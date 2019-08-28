Popeyes chicken sandwich is sold out – for now

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Well, if you didn’t jump on the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze — you’re too late. They are officially sold out, for now.

The company released a statement on Tuesday that “extraordinary demand” for the sandwich led the company to be sold out in just two weeks since its nationwide debut on August 12.

Popeyes projected inventory would last till the end of September.

But the craze, fueled by social media, caused demand to exceed supply.

Don’t worry, the chicken sandwiches aren’t gone forever.

Popeyes says they plan to bring them back “as soon as possible.”

If you want a heads up when they will be back, download the Popeyes app and sign up for push notifications.

