Poor potato crop may cause nationwide french fry shortage

**FILE** Fast food french fries are photographed in Southfield, Mich., in this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, file)

(CNN) – The United States may face a french fry shortage due to a poor potato crop, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Cold and wet weather this year has stunted the growth of potatoes. Retailers rely on long potatoes to make french fries, but there’s not enough of those to go around.

United States potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss. The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that potato production will drop a little over six percent for the year, the lowest drop since 2010.

This all could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.