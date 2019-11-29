Police: Woman arrested for firing gun into KFC drive-thru

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia woman fired a gun into a KFC after learning her order lacked napkins and a fork.
News outlets report 33-year-old Jonelle Jade Dare was arrested Tuesday in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on an outstanding warrant from Shelbyville, Kentucky, where’s she’s accused of shooting into the restaurant drive-thru window. Shelbyville police say Dare visited a local KFC in October and was verbally abusive to drive-thru staff, who reported Dare was angry over not getting a fork or napkin with her meal.
Police say Dare fired a handgun into the drive-thru window and sped off in a white Mercedes-Benz. No one was wounded in the shooting. Dare appeared in court Wednesday and waived the right to fight her extradition to Kentucky. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.
