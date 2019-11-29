Breaking News
Missing Adult Alert issued for Hamilton County man

Police: Woman arrested for firing gun into KFC drive-thru

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
KFC Shooting Mug

Jonelle Jade Dare (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia woman fired a gun into a KFC after learning her order lacked napkins and a fork.

News outlets report 33-year-old Jonelle Jade Dare was arrested Tuesday in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on an outstanding warrant from Shelbyville, Kentucky, where’s she’s accused of shooting into the restaurant drive-thru window. Shelbyville police say Dare visited a local KFC in October and was verbally abusive to drive-thru staff, who reported Dare was angry over not getting a fork or napkin with her meal.

Police say Dare fired a handgun into the drive-thru window and sped off in a white Mercedes-Benz. No one was wounded in the shooting. Dare appeared in court Wednesday and waived the right to fight her extradition to Kentucky. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS