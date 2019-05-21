U.S. & World

Police: Teacher brought gun, knives to school

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 03:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 03:14 PM EDT

(WFLA/NBC News) A Florida elementary school teacher was arrested Monday after deputies found a loaded gun and two knives in a backpack she was carrying at Seminole's Starkey Elementary School.

According to the school district, Betty Soto was acting suspicious Monday morning, carrying her backpack everywhere she went, guarding it closely.

The principal noticed the "strange" behavior and notified the authorities.

Police officers with Pinellas County Schools and deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrived on campus after being alerted by the principal.

Law enforcement officers say they interviewed Soto and found the weapons in her backpack.

Soto was angry, defiant and unwilling to answer questions as she left jail after posting bond.

When asked "Why would you bring a loaded gun and two knives to school?" Soto answered "Ask Desantis. Ask your governor."

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local