Police: Teacher brought gun, knives to school
(WFLA/NBC News) A Florida elementary school teacher was arrested Monday after deputies found a loaded gun and two knives in a backpack she was carrying at Seminole's Starkey Elementary School.
According to the school district, Betty Soto was acting suspicious Monday morning, carrying her backpack everywhere she went, guarding it closely.
The principal noticed the "strange" behavior and notified the authorities.
Police officers with Pinellas County Schools and deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrived on campus after being alerted by the principal.
Law enforcement officers say they interviewed Soto and found the weapons in her backpack.
Soto was angry, defiant and unwilling to answer questions as she left jail after posting bond.
When asked "Why would you bring a loaded gun and two knives to school?" Soto answered "Ask Desantis. Ask your governor."
