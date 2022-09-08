UVALDE, Texas (KETK/NEXSTAR) — Police in Uvalde, Texas, are investigating a reported gang-related shooting at the Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday night, where police say two people were injured. The Texas city has remained in international headlines since May 24, when 21 people — including 19 children — were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School.

According to a Facebook statement on Thursday, officers responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. Uvalde police say two juveniles were injured and are being treated at San Antonio hospitals, though their condition is currently unknown.

Controversy has pervaded in Uvalde, which has about 16,000 residents, in the months following the school shooting, which is the third-deadliest in U.S. history. Questions about response time and actions of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department led to national outrage and the August 24 firing of police chief Pete Arredondo.

NOTE: While Thursday’s shooting happened in Uvalde, police have not given any indication of relation to the Robb Elementary School shooting. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday the shooting is suspected to be gang-related, though that information is preliminary. No information about potential suspects has been released.

Uvalde Memorial Park is located at 401 E. Main Street, about 1.3 miles away from Robb Elementary, which is scheduled to be demolished.

Uvalde police are asking anyone with information or footage of the shooting to call (800) 278-9147.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Thursday night, saying in part: “I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members… Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde. Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.”