Police searching for motorist who killed cat by throwing it out of Jeep into busy Oklahoma intersection

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma are asking the public to help identify a suspect who killed a cat by throwing it out of a vehicle while driving through a busy intersection.
A witness told Edmond police that a motorist threw a black cat out of the window while driving a yellow Jeep at around 6:15 p.m. Monday.
“The cat died from his injuries,” Edmond police said on social media. “The witness saw everything but was unable to get the license plate.”
The police sent out an “animal cruelty alert.”
The Jeep is described as a yellow two-door with a black soft top and mud tires.
