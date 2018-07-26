Police say man injured setting off embassy blast Video

BEIJING (AP/WDTN) -- Chinese police say the explosion outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man who hurt only himself.

"There was one individual who detonated a bomb. Other than the bomber, there were no injuries and there was no damage to embassy property. The local police responded," a US Embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

Photos on social media showed a large amount of smoke and police vehicles surrounding the embassy.á

The police statement identified the man only by his surname, Jiang, and said he was from the city of Tongliao in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

No other injuries were reported.