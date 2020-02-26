Police respond to ‘critical incident’ at MillerCoors

MILWAUKEE (WDTN) — Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the MillerCoors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.
Sources told FOX6 “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”
Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”
