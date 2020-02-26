Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Police respond to ‘critical incident’ at MillerCoors

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WDTN) — Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the MillerCoors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

Sources told FOX6 “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS