Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus
Police pursuit turns deadly in Washington state

(KING/NBC News)  A Washington State Patrol trooper died Tuesday evening after being hit by a man fleeing law enforcement along Interstate near Chehalis.

Trooper Justin Schaffer, 28, was deploying spike strips along I-5 when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.

Schaffer was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. He was a K9 officer and his police dog was securely in his squad car and was not injured, Batiste said.

Washington State Patrol and deputies from Thurston and Lewis counties continued pursuing the suspect. The suspect exited the freeway after another three miles and collided with a light pole, 

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old William Thompson of Olympia, was taken into custody without incident after the crash.

