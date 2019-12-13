1  of  3
Police: Pennsylvania Murder-Suicide involves mother and 5-year-old daughter

U.S. & World

by: WBRE Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed their Major Case Team is investigating a murder-suicide just off Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

Police say Christina Tyler of Wilkes-Barre apparently killed 5-year-old Olivia Tyler and then killed herself. Sources close the investigation have confirmed Christina is Olivia’s mother.

Multiple units, including crime scene investigators are at the scene. State Police say the two were found dead inside a vehicle. Investigators appear to be focusing on a red car parked just off the road.

Laurel Run Road Scene
Crime scene investigators inspect red car along Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township. Police confirm they are investigating a murder-suicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

