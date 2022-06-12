COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. near a shoe store at the mall, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Columbus police, a person of interest is being detained in connection with the shooting.

There is no further information available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.