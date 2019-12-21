Police officer injured in standoff with man in Randolph County

LYNN, Ind. (AP) – A police officer was injured during a standoff with a man who fired a gun from inside a home in eastern Indiana’s Randolph County.

State police say the officer was hit by debris from a round fired at him, but the injury was considered minor. The standoff began around 3 p.m. in Lynn, about 67 miles northeast of Indianapolis near the Ohio border.

Police said it ended around 9 p.m. The injured gunman was taken to a hospital.

