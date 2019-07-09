Police: Man cut teen’s throat for listening to rap music

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK/CNN/WDTN) – An Arizona man is under arrest after police say he slit the throat of a teenager at a Circle K because he felt threatened by the rap music the teen was playing.

Michael Adams’ attorney said he had just been released from prison two days prior after serving a 13-month sentence when he allegedly went up behind 17-year-old Elijah Alamin and cut him with a pocketknife on July 4.

Alamin is being remembered for someone who had a passion for rap music.

“He talked up rap music all the time,” Areanna Ivery, a co-worker at Taco Bell, said. “He loved rap artists.”

Ivery said that Alamin would memorize lyrics for a much deeper purpose than the music itself.

“He just always said that rap artists spoke to him,” Ivery said. “That it gave him a sense of purpose in a way. That he went through a lot of the things they went through.”

The police report says Adams told police that Alamin was listening to the music in his car and that he believes people who listen to rap music are a threat to him and the community.

Adams’ attorney says that the Department of Corrections failed Alamin, and that Adams was put back on the streets with no resources or psychiatric help, even though he has a history of severe mental illness and violent crimes.

The attorney also says Adams needs to be treated for mental illness, not sentenced to prison, although the Department of Corrections says Adams wasn’t designated as seriously mentally ill.

