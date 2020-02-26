Police: Kroger thief takes firefighters’ cart, money after they rush to emergency

U.S. & World

by: WXIN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Speedyway-Kroger-thief-suspect (1)

Photo: Speedway Police Department

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WXIN) – When firefighters had to rush out of an Indiana Kroger in response to an emergency, a thief took their cart and money to purchase groceries, according to the Speedway Police Department.

Police are hoping to catch the person responsible.

On January 23, SPD says firefighters with the Speedway Fire Department were at Kroger to buy groceries for the fire house.

When they returned from their run, someone had taken their cart and money.

Speedway police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS