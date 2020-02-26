Police: Kroger thief takes firefighters’ cart, money after they rush to emergency

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WXIN) – When firefighters had to rush out of an Indiana Kroger in response to an emergency, a thief took their cart and money to purchase groceries, according to the Speedway Police Department.
Police are hoping to catch the person responsible.
On January 23, SPD says firefighters with the Speedway Fire Department were at Kroger to buy groceries for the fire house.
When they returned from their run, someone had taken their cart and money.
Speedway police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.
