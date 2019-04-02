Police identify suspect in murder of rapper Nipsy Hussle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eric Holder mugshot. (Photo: CNN)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is suspected of shooting Hussle Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

A news release states detectives suspect that Holder fled in a 2016 Chevy Cruze that was waiting in an adjacent alley. The car’s license plate is 7RJD742.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore plans a news conference for Tuesday morning to discuss updates in the investigation.

The announcement comes after violence erupted at a vigl being held at the scene of Hussle's murder.

Authorities now say a total of 19 people have been taken to hospitals. Two of those people are in critical condition.

Police say 300 to 400 people were at the scene where Hussle was gunned down when a fight erupted in the crowd Monday night.

Earlier reports of gunshots were false but many people were trampled as the crowd ran away.

Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says 19 people were taken to hospitals. Two were critical: a person who was struck by a car and another person with a “penetrating injury,” although it’s unclear whether that person was stabbed or cut by broken glass. Two other injuries were serious and 15 were considered non-life threatening.

Dozens of police moved in in force and dispersed a large crowd that had gathered outside Hussle’s South Los Angeles clothing store, where the 33-year-old was killed and two others injured by a gunman Sunday.

Investigators say Hussle died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

The Los Angeles County coroner released the findings after completing an autopsy Monday on Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom.

The autopsy ruled Hussle’s death a homicide.

The 33-year-old was standing outside the clothing store he opened in the Los Angeles neighborhood Sunday afternoon where he grew up when a gunman opened fire, killing him and injuring two others.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects in the case.

Hussle was a beloved figure both his neighborhood and the hip-hop community, and his death brought mourning and tributes from politicians , musicians and professional athletes.

