Police: Florida officer demanded cash to ignore violations

The Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Miami Beach, Florida police officer is accused of demanding $1,000 a month from the owner of a valet company in exchange for not issuing parking citations.

On Saturday, 57-year-old Dante Zirio was arrested after the owner of the company paid him $750 in a conversation captured on video. He’s charged with extortion, bribery and accepting an unlawful compensation. A disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales says police believe Zirio acted alone, but they’re starting an investigation. He says bribery or public corruption won’t be tolerated in Miami Beach.

