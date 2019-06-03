U.S. & World

Police: Driver in Utah intentionally targeted girl on scooter

DRAPER, Utah (KSL) - A Utah man has been booked into jail after police said initial investigation suggested he intentionally struck an 11-year-old girl on a scooter with his vehicle.

The 11-year-old went to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The driver, 19-year-old Steven Becky, was also transported to a hospital before being booked into jail on charges of attempted criminal homicide and DUI with serious bodily injuries.

A home security camera captured the collision in its entirety; that video has not been released to the public.

Clark Santos said his smartphone alerts for his security camera woke him up this morning. When he looked outside he saw the aftermath of the collision.

"I looked at it, reviewed it and I saw the whole thing happen," Santos said. "I saw the car coming from the left side of the road, which is unusual, coming straight at her, hit her, flipped her on the windshield and she landed right about here and then she just started screaming."

