Police continue to investigate Providence shooting that injured 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More information is expected to be released Friday after nine people were wounded in what police believe to be the largest shooting in Providence’s history.

The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Carolina Avenue. Of the nine victims, Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said eight were shot, and one was injured from glass shards.

As of Friday morning, at least three are in serious, possibly critical, condition at Rhode Island Hospital, according to police.

Mayor Jorge Elorza is set to hold a press briefing at 9:30 a.m.

According to Clements, the shooting was not random and stemmed from a feud between two groups.

“We have a good handle on everyone that is involved in this incident,” he said. “The assailant group pulled up in a car, and the other group was at a home. They’re well known to Providence Police.”

The victims, who have not been identified by name, include eight men and one woman, all ranging in age between 19 and 25. Clements said only one of the victims was transported by ambulance and the others transported themselves.

I just spoke with @PvdPublicSafety Major David Lapatin who said no update just yet. But we are expecting one later today. Police interviewing the victims, saying they’re familiar with the two feuding groups involved in this shootout. https://t.co/HNJc2PyiAa — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) May 14, 2021

Clements said several dozen shots were fired and by federal standards, he says this was a mass shooting. Four or five guns were used and were all semi-automatic pistols, he added.

“Despite our best efforts, we’ve taken a lot of guns off the street this year. Almost double the amount of last year. We’ve spoken about that. We don’t shy away from the fact we have a gun issue in this city. It’s unfortunate that young men in this community have no regard for life at times,” Clements noted.

Law enforcement analysis and former State Police Col. Steven O’Donnell joined 12 News This Morning and said there have been different “turf” issues that have happened over decades.

“My guess this would be some type of retaliation for something that happened previously and found an opportunity, they showed up, and this time they were shooting and the other perpetrators shot back,” O’Donnell said.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said in response to the incident, Providence Police will be stepping up patrols in the neighborhood.

“A lot needs to be done, the conversation needs to happen, these are gangs, they’re criminal gangs, they should be targeted by state, local, and federal agencies,” O’Donnell said.

No arrests have been made, but detectives worked through the night interviewing victims in the hospital. Police say they have a good idea of who they believe to be responsible for the shooting.

“Oftentimes, the victims know who is responsible and we need the victims to step up, speak to the police, tell them who it is,” Elorza said. “Let the police, let us do our job.”

In just five months into the year, Clements says the city has already seen 19 gunshot wound victims and seven homicides by gunfire.