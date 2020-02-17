Police come to mother’s rescue when she calls 911 for formula

(NBC) – Officers in Utah answered a mother’s call for help when she needed baby formula.

Shannon Bird made the call around 2 a.m. on January 28. She needed formula for her 6-week-old baby after she was unable to nurse.

With her husband out of town and four other children at home, Bird had no way to get to the store.

Officers with Lone Peak Police responded, accidentally bringing the mom a gallon of milk. They then headed to Walmart to get the formula.

Birds says she didn’t expect to officers to buy the food themselves, and thanked them for helping her that night.

“I had never been that frantic. Like what do you do? Thank you for helping people in situations where they can’t help themselves in emergencies,” she said.

“It’s been about protect and serve. This is part of the serve. We are here to serve the public,” said Officer Dave Ventrano.