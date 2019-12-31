Police chief: Officer lied about McDonald’s cup incident

HERINGTON, Kan. (CNN) – The police chief in Herington, Kansas says it turns out an officer who claimed a McDonald’s worker wrote an expletive and “pig” on his coffee cup actually made the whole thing up.

The chief had posted a photo of the cup on Facebook, saying he trusted his officer when he informed him about the incident. Police and the Junction City McDonald’s investigated the allegation, including reviewing surveillance video, and both determined a McDonald’s worker did not write the offensive message.

Chief Brian Hornaday says the officer eventually confessed it wasn’t true, saying it was meant as a joke, and resigned.

“McDonald’s and its employees did not have anything whatsoever to do with this incident,” Chief Hornaday said. “This was completely and solely fabricated by a Herington police officer who is no longer employed with our agency.”

The former officer is 23-years-old, according to Chief Hornaday, and had only been with the department for about two months. He had previously served as a military police officer in the Army.

The former officer’s name is not being released and criminal charges are not expected.

