EATON, Ind. – As the Eaton community prepares for a candlelight prayer vigil for Scottie Morris, police are again asking residents for any footage they may have from the night the 14-year-old disappeared.

“We are asking Eaton residents that have cameras posted on their houses to please check your footage from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on March 16, 2023,” the Eaton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Morris was last seen in Eaton around 8:30 p.m., according to police. He was last known to be wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white t-shirt with writing on the front.

Anyone who finds something of interest is asked to contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297. Police said this is the second social media appeal they’ve made for video footage.

Authorities spent the last week looking for Morris, organizing public searches of empty homes and wooded areas. Boats, drones and K9 units have also been used to look for him.

Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner said Wednesday that the search for Morris has “not been called off.” Eaton police announced Tuesday that they’d winded down public searches for the 14-year-old, although authorities continued their efforts to look for him.

The department is working with several other agencies, including Indiana State Police, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Eaton churches have organized a candlelight prayer vigil for Morris, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. at 301 E. Harris St. The event is open to everyone.

“We ask that you come stand beside us during this difficult time as we lift the town of Eaton and its residents up in prayer,” according to the event notice posted on Facebook.

Grace and Mercy Full Gospel Church, the Church of God, Eaton Baptist Church, United Methodist Church and Eden Church are among the event hosts.

The statewide Silver Alert for Scottie Morris remains in effect. Anyone with information should contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297 or call 911.