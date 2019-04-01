Police: Alabama man kills infant daughter, self in dispute
OHATCHEE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say an Anniston man shot and killed his 6-month-old daughter and then himself during an argument with the girl's grandfather, who was wounded in the fight.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade tells Al.com that authorities responded to a domestic disturbance near Ohatchee on Sunday between 23-year-old Trenton Gordon and the baby's mother. He says the girl's mother had filed for a protective order against Gordon.
The sheriff says Gordon brought the girl to an area home and got into an argument during which he pulled out a gun and shot the girl's grandfather in the arm. The sheriff says Gordon then ran outside with the girl, where he shot and killed her before turning the gun on himself.
The grandfather was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vigil for Cheryl Coker planned Tuesday night
The vigil begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the billboard on Spinning Road.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cedarville University to open teaching pharmacy
The Cedar Care Village Pharmacy will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.Read More »
-
Gov. DeWine says he's 'cautiously optimistic' about gas tax talks
Ohio House and Senate leaders remain at an impasse about the amount the gas and diesel taxes should be.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 transported to hospital after driver runs stop sign in Shelby County
Around 6:54 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Hardin Wapakoneta Road and Mason Road.Read More »
-
Young Eagles essay contest gives kids chance to fly
For many years, talented students have been able to take flight with pilot Sean Tucker ahead of the show.Read More »