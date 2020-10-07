Police accused of beating porcupines to death with batons

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Official say two Maine police officers accused of beating porcupines to death are facing animal cruelty charges and have been fired.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said the charges were filed against former Rockland Officers Addison Cox, of Warren, and Michael Rolerson, of Searsmont.
Police Chief Chris Young confirmed the firing of two officers.
The Courier-Gazette reported that police say the officers used retractable batons to beat the animals while on duty. Court papers didn’t indicate whether either former officer had an attorney. Both are working with their union to appeal their dismissals.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for ‘gene scissors’
- McDonald’s just added these 3 items to its menu
- Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming Australian mainland again after 3,000 years
- Vice Presidential candidates prepare for the spotlight
- Car of missing Georgia woman found in wooded area 3 months after disappearance