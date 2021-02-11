Plane slides off snowy Pittsburgh runway

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC) – A Delta jet slid off a taxiway in Pittsburgh Wednesday night.

Photos show the plane after it came to a stop in the snow. The Atlanta bound flight had 77 people on board before it slid off the taxiway around 6:30 p.m. It took several hours for emergency crews to get the plane evacuated.

Because of the angle of the plane, ladders had to be used to get everyone off. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Passengers say it felt like the plane had just come to a stop.

Sam Robinson, who was evacuated from the plane said, “Yeah, and like they told us that we went off the runway, but I’ve never been in a situation like that so I didn’t think anything of it.” Robinson continued, “I just see how close we were to the ravine on the side, but once I got off the plane, they told us that the nose was actually over and going down into the ravine.”

Heavy snow showers were pushing through the region Wednesday evening.