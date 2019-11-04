Plane makes emergency landing on Illinois golf course

GLENVIEW, Ill (CNN) – In an emergency move, a pilot successfully turned a fairway into a runway after this single-engine Cessna 150 with one other person on board landed at the Glen Club Golf Course.

The FAA says this happened just before 2:30 Sunday afternoon after the pilot reported engine trouble.

The general manager Christie Paich of the Glen Club and a flight instructor with the Chicago Executive Airport says the plane came from the nearby airport and is connected to a flight school.

Glenview resident Tamara Holmes said, “We could see it outside our window.” Neighbors who live along the golf course say this was quite the uncommon sight. “I’m really glad that everybody is okay you know, like it’s Glenview these things don’t really happen very often up here so were glad that they got a safe landing,” said Holmes.

Paich said she was told the plane was carrying a pilot and student Authorities said no injuries have been reported in the emergency landing. The FAA will investigate the cause of the emergency landing.

