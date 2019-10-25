(WGBA) Some “boo-tiful” babies in Green Bay, Wisconsin are ready for Halloween!
The Aurora Baycare Medical Center’s NICU wing is holding a costume contest for its pint-sized patients.
On Thursday, nurses squeezed the preemies into outfits that their parents brought, or that staff provided.
The NICU posted pictures of the newborns on its Facebook page, and asked people to vote on the cutest babies of the bunch.
The hospital will be giving out prizes to the proud parents who picked the “spook-tacular” costumes on November 1.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Cummings remembered as ‘fierce champion’ at funeral
- Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest
- Workers at Texas GM plant approve deal, strike likely to end
- New allegations made as Ohio University probes hazing
- Walmart begins holiday shopping Friday, other retailers announce holiday deals