(The Hill) — Pink wants to “Get the Party Started” against Florida book bans.

The singer says that at her upcoming concerts, she will be giving away thousands of books that are prohibited in the Sunshine State’s public schools.

The 44-year-old performer and the free expression organization PEN America, along with poet Amanda Gorman, announced the effort on social media on Sunday.

Pink, who is poised to perform at stops in Miami and Orlando this week as part of her “Trustfall” tour, will give away 2,000 banned books at the concerts.

“I’m a voracious reader and I’m a mom of two kids who are also voracious readers. I can’t imagine my own parents telling me what my kids can and cannot read — let alone someone else’s parents, let alone someone else that doesn’t even have children that are deciding what my children can read,” she said on Instagram.

Last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation requiring school libraries in the state to seek community input on the materials they make available to students. Florida bans more books in its public school classrooms and libraries than any other state, according to PEN America.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” Pink, who was born Alecia Moore, said in a statement issued Monday.

“It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color,” the Grammy Award winner said.

“We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed,” she said, adding, “No more banned books.”