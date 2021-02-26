Pilot reports seeing unidentified flying object

(KPNX/NBC News) – A recent sighting in the skies over the American Southwest has UFO researchers buzzing.

The cockpit audio from American Airlines Flight 2292 from New Mexico to Phoenix on February 21st sounded like something out of a Sci-Fi movie. “Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us,” a pilot can be heard saying.

“I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast right over the top of us.”

The radio transmission from Flight 2292 was published on an aviation blog called Deep Black Horizon about the Feb. 21 passenger flight bound for Arizona.

American Airlines put out a statement, saying, “Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21.”

The FBI says agents are aware of the incident.