DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A pilot has died after a plane crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down part of a North Carolina highway Wednesday afternoon.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers tell Nexstar’s WGHP the plane was fully engulfed in flames after the crash. Images from the scene show flames across the roadway as well.

Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron crashed into the tractor-trailer on I-85 near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington around 5:35 p.m.

The pilot’s identity is not known at this time. While the condition of the tractor-trailer driver wasn’t immediately available, authorities say they are out of the vehicle.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate with the NTSB taking the lead.

Additional details about the crash have not yet been released.