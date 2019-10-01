Picture of student honoring national anthem goes viral

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WDTN/WGHP) – A photo of a student who stopped while walking to practice in order to honor the national anthem is going viral.

South Davidson High School football player Jacob Pope was caught on camera standing at attention when the national anthem played in the distance at a nearby girl’s softball game.

“No one was there,” Pope said. “I just stopped because it was the right thing to do.”

Except there was someone there: a teacher who snapped a photo of the moment that has now gone viral. Pope didn’t know the photo was snapped or that it was posted to Facebook.

“She wanted to point out how, what a proud moment and how special he was for doing something like that when no one was looking,” Lauren Pope, Jacob’s mom, said.

The post has gotten over 1,000 shared and likes and plenty of positive comments.

They said God bless this,” Jacob Pope said. “I know he’s been raised right. Amen. Awesome kid.”

“Our community, the school has just, it makes me tear up quite often just reading some of the positive things people have said about his character,” Jacob’s parents said.

Jacob is a bit overwhelmed and surprised about how the intimate moment with the national anthem has blown up.

“No, not in a million years,” Jacob Pope said. “I’m really shocked about it too.”

Jacob’s parents believe we can learn a lot from a solo act of patriotism.

“Character is what you do when no one is looking,” Lauren Pope said. “He defines that.”

