PHOTOS: New York City bus left dangling from overpass after crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say a bus careened off a road and was left dangling from an overpass in a crash late Thursday.

The driver of the bus sustained serious injuries.

Officials say the articulated bus crashed just after 11 p.m. at the interchange between the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways. Images show one part of the tandem bus still resting on the bridge with the other half dangling nearly completely vertical and its smashed front end resting on the highway ramp below.

Seven passengers were injured. Those passengers and the driver were taken to hospitals for treatment.