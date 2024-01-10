KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Gatlinburg has closed the emergency shelter established early Tuesday due to flooding brought on by heavy rains moving through the region.

The shelter was located at the Gatlinburg Community Center at 157 Mills Park Road. Officials said they were prepared to accept anyone needing shelter at the Community Center, but a release shared just before 4 p.m. said no individuals used the shelter.

Several roads in the city were closed as a result of the flooding. As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the City of Gatlinburg roads that remain closed are Hemlock Street, the 400 block of Baskins Creek Road and up, Topside Road and Lower Alpine Road.

“The City is thankful that no damage or injuries occurred during this flooding event,” Gatlinburg City Manager Cindy Cameron Ogle said. “The City is also grateful for the many different Departments and City employees which worked together to help mitigate any threat from the rising waters.”

Two trolleys were dedicated by the Gatlinburg Trolley System for “any necessary evacuations that may be needed” according to the city. The trolleys were behind Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies and on Bishop Lane behind Pi Beta Phi Elementary School.

“Be sure to take extra time and extreme caution if travel is necessary due to road conditions. If you find a road with water on it, do not drive through it. The National Weather Service reminds you to #TurnAroundDontDrown,” wrote the city in a release.

The WATE 6 Storm Team was tracking heavy rain and strong winds in the area. Several school systems in East Tennessee, including Sevier County, have announced closures or delays due to severe weather.