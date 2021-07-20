PHOTOS: Bicyclist seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

U.S. and World

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

STUART, Florida (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Bicyclist seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

Daily, weekly COVID-19 cases in Ohio hit highest point since May

AAA Miami Valley renews call for driver safety awareness following death of Cincinnati truck driver

Centerville City Schools repeal mask policy

Lift Off: Bezos becomes next billionaire in space

More News