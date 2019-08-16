Pfizer recalls migraine medication over concerns of life-threatening infections

(WTNH) — Pfizer has voluntarily recalled RELPAX® (eletriptan hydrobromide) 40 mg tablets, lots AR5407 and CD4565, to the Patient level over concerns of life-threatening infections.

The medication, used for the acute treatment of migraines, may contain the presence of Genus Pseudomonas and Burkholderia. The contaminated microorganisms may move from the gut to the bloodstream. To date, Pfizer has not received any customer complaints or reports of adverse events related to this issue.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has urged patients who are taking this product to:

“Consult with their healthcare provider or pharmacy to determine if they have the affected product lots. Patients with the affected lots should return the product to their pharmacy or contact Stericycle Inc. at 877-225-9750 for instructions on how to return their product and obtain reimbursement for their cost.” – FDA

Carton NDC Lot

Number Expiration

Date Strength Configuration/Count 0049-2340-45 AR5407 2022 FEB 40 mg Carton containing 6 tablets (1 blister card x 6 tablets) 0049-2340-05 CD4565 2022 FEB 40 mg Carton containing 12 tablets (2 blister cards x 6 tablets)

Additional details about the recall can be found here.

