Pet services go mobile

(NBC) - Now, running a close second to man's best friend, are the people who watch over that friend.

Harley Lewter is part of the booming pet-sitting industry, as an on-demand dog walker with online service WAG.

"When anyone sees they might not be able to get home for lunch or get home late from work in the day, they go on the app and request a walk and I pick them up throughout the day," Lewter said.

WAG-- like Rover and Fetch-- has become the Uber of pet-sitting services.

"Our sitters are carefully vetted," said WAG CEO Hillary Schneider. "We carefully test them on knowledge of dogs and safety. We do background checks."

Pet professionals have their own international association with 6,000 members and a nice chunk of the 72 billion dollar pet care industry.

"Of that $72 billion nearly 6.5 billion was on the pet services category, professional pet sitting, dog walking and other non-veterinary pet services," said Beth Stultz-Hairston, VP of Pet Sitters International.

And while much of the industry's still focused on traditional services like grooming.

"We do anywhere from 50-80 dogs a day, during the holidays we have up to a hundred a day," said Jamie Hawkins, owner of Bubbles and Bows Doggie Spa.

Retailers are getting creative, offering places for pets and owners to unwind... like the Lucky Dog Bark and Brew.

"People who bring their dog here probably love their dog more than they love their spouse," said Randy Waugh, owner. "They get to see their dog happy, they get to see their dog tired and they can have a beer at the same time."

And most services are for all pets, four legged and feathered friends.

